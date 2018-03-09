AXIS Dynamic Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : AXIS Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.26
|0.01
(0.10%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|581,000
|108.79
|4.34
|2.34
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|97,700
|95.06
|3.79
|-3.63
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|461,500
|78.93
|3.15
|8.44
|Shree Cement
|Cement - North India
|40,500
|73.20
|2.92
|-5.79
|Britannia Inds.
|Food - Processing - MNC
|149,000
|70.17
|2.80
|0.27
|Bajaj Fin.
|Finance & Investments
|381,000
|66.93
|2.67
|-1.86
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Indiabulls Hous.
|10.11
|0.40
|Edel Commodities
|24.88
|0.99
|Vedanta
|20.05
|0.80
|Shriram Trans.
|20.22
|0.81
|Reliance Jio
|40.18
|1.60
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|39.29
|1.57
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|35.43
|1.41
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|26.10
|1.04
|UltraTech Cem.
|18.37
|0.73
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|16.30
|0.65
|LIC Housing Fin.
|15.19
|0.61
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|10.04
|0.40
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|9.75
|0.39
|Larsen & Toubro
|9.15
|0.36
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|5.10
|0.20
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|5.02
|0.20
|H D F C
|4.38
|0.17
|ICICI Bank
|10.09
|0.40
|NHPC Ltd
|9.79
|0.39
|NHPC Ltd
|9.72
|0.39
|Tata Power Co.
|29.57
|1.18
|N A B A R D
|59.90
|2.39
|N A B A R D
|44.84
|1.79
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|5.01
|0.20
|Tata Sons
|4.99
|0.20
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|