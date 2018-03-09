JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

AXIS Dynamic Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : AXIS Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.26 0.01
(0.10%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.45
Commercial Paper 1.39
Corporate Debts 19.27
Equity 66.50
Fixed Deposits 3.28
Govt. Securities 5.14
Net CA & Others 19.00
ZCB 2.74
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 581,000 108.79 4.34 2.34
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 97,700 95.06 3.79 -3.63
H D F C Finance - Housing 461,500 78.93 3.15 8.44
Shree Cement Cement - North India 40,500 73.20 2.92 -5.79
Britannia Inds. Food - Processing - MNC 149,000 70.17 2.80 0.27
Bajaj Fin. Finance & Investments 381,000 66.93 2.67 -1.86
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Indiabulls Hous. 10.11 0.40
Edel Commodities 24.88 0.99
Vedanta 20.05 0.80
Shriram Trans. 20.22 0.81
Reliance Jio 40.18 1.60
Rural Elec.Corp. 39.29 1.57
Power Fin.Corpn. 35.43 1.41
Rural Elec.Corp. 26.10 1.04
UltraTech Cem. 18.37 0.73
Power Fin.Corpn. 16.30 0.65
LIC Housing Fin. 15.19 0.61
Power Fin.Corpn. 10.04 0.40
Rural Elec.Corp. 9.75 0.39
Larsen & Toubro 9.15 0.36
Rural Elec.Corp. 5.10 0.20
Power Fin.Corpn. 5.02 0.20
H D F C 4.38 0.17
ICICI Bank 10.09 0.40
NHPC Ltd 9.79 0.39
NHPC Ltd 9.72 0.39
Tata Power Co. 29.57 1.18
N A B A R D 59.90 2.39
N A B A R D 44.84 1.79
M & M Fin. Serv. 5.01 0.20
Tata Sons 4.99 0.20

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 3.59
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.95
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 3.79
Banks - Private Sector 8.32
Banks - Public Sector 4.16
Cement - North India 5.53
Chemicals 0.16
Cigarettes 1.13

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
ACC 0.81
Adani Ports 0.19
Allahabad Bank 0.01
Ambuja Cem. 1.39
Ashok Leyland 0.03
Asian Paints 0.41
Aurobindo Pharma 0.08
B H E L 0.10