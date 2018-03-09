Aditya Birla SL FTP - Series OT (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.24
|0.00
(0.00%)
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|10.21
|11.20
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|10.19
|11.19
|N A B A R D
|10.18
|11.17
|LIC Housing Fin.
|9.97
|10.94
|INDIAN RAILW.FIN
|9.94
|10.90
|HDB FINANC SER
|9.88
|10.85
|Bajaj Fin.
|9.86
|10.82
|H D F C
|4.97
|5.45
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
