JM Money Manager Fund (Div-D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : JM Financial Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.08
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|10.00
|9.52
|PNB Housing
|9.88
|9.41
|Tata AutoComp
|5.12
|4.87
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|5.05
|4.81
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|