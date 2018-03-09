JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

IDBI Focused 30 Equity Fund - Direct (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : IDBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 9.87 -0.01
(-0.10%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 28.47
Commercial Paper 22.65
Equity 48.70
Net CA & Others 0.18
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 65,000 12.17 3.70 2.34
Tata Motors Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 250,000 10.80 3.28 -13.19
Asian Paints Paints / Varnishes 90,000 10.43 3.17 1.11
Hind. Unilever Personal Care - Multinational 75,000 10.26 3.12 0.73
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 80,000 10.07 3.06 8.9
Shree Cement Cement - North India 5,500 9.94 3.02 -5.79
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 2.07
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.28
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.74
Banks - Private Sector 5.23
Castings & Forgings 4.47
Cement - North India 3.02
Cigarettes 2.00
Electric Equipment 0.71

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Asian Paints 3.17
Bajaj Finserv 0.95
Bharat Forge 2.67
Cipla 2.03
GlaxoSmith C H L 1.49
H P C L 1.59
HDFC Bank 3.70
Hind. Unilever 3.12