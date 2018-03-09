IDBI Focused 30 Equity Fund - Direct (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : IDBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|9.87
|-0.01
(-0.10%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|65,000
|12.17
|3.70
|2.34
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs
|250,000
|10.80
|3.28
|-13.19
|Asian Paints
|Paints / Varnishes
|90,000
|10.43
|3.17
|1.11
|Hind. Unilever
|Personal Care - Multinational
|75,000
|10.26
|3.12
|0.73
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|80,000
|10.07
|3.06
|8.9
|Shree Cement
|Cement - North India
|5,500
|9.94
|3.02
|-5.79
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|