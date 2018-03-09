JUST IN
Edelweiss Equity Savings Advantage Fund (D... - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 12.65 0.00
Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.14
Commercial Paper 15.15
Equity 66.52
Fixed Deposits 6.68
NCD 7.78
Net CA & Others 2.41
Warrants 0.32
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
DLF Construction 425,000 11.02 8.38 -7.08
Infibeam Incorp. Computers - Software - Medium / Small 500,000 7.06 5.36 -5.6
Century Textiles Cement - North India 47,300 6.80 5.17 -14.13
Dewan Hsg. Fin. Finance - Housing 111,000 6.47 4.92 -12.05
Jain Irrigation Plastics Products 432,000 5.43 4.13 -5.76
ITC Cigarettes 152,797 4.02 3.06 3.23
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.68
Auto Ancillaries 0.31
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.79
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.62
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.72
Banks - Private Sector 4.32
Banks - Public Sector 1.28
Cement - North India 5.65

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aegis Logistics 0.29
Asian Paints 0.68
Aurobindo Pharma 1.80
Axis Bank 0.71
B P C L 0.81
Bharat Financial 1.00
Bosch 0.31
Britannia Inds. 0.55