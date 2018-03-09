Edelweiss Equity Savings Advantage Fund-Di... - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Arbitrage Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|12.86
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|DLF
|Construction
|425,000
|11.02
|8.38
|-7.08
|Infibeam Incorp.
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|500,000
|7.06
|5.36
|-5.6
|Century Textiles
|Cement - North India
|47,300
|6.80
|5.17
|-14.13
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|Finance - Housing
|111,000
|6.47
|4.92
|-12.05
|Jain Irrigation
|Plastics Products
|432,000
|5.43
|4.13
|-5.76
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|152,797
|4.02
|3.06
|3.23
