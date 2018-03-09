JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Sundaram Value Fund - Series X - Direct (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 9.14 -0.07
(-0.76%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 23.87
Derivatives - Index Put Option 1.22
Equity 73.04
Net CA & Others 1.84
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 34,162 4.84 7.92 8.9
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 99,397 3.11 5.10 -20.59
Bank of Baroda Banks - Public Sector 188,009 2.95 4.83 -20.09
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 65,540 2.31 3.79 -2.18
TCS Computers - Software - Large 6,953 2.16 3.54 16.74
Jindal Steel Steel - Sponge Iron 65,400 1.74 2.85 40.52
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Banks - Private Sector 5.82
Banks - Public Sector 14.33
Cement - South India 1.86
Cement Products 1.52
Computers - Software - Large 10.65
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 6.60
Construction 2.60
Electric Equipment 2.15

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
B H E L 2.15
Bank of Baroda 4.83
Bharti Airtel 2.10
Cyient 2.26
Dr Reddy's Labs 1.84
GMR Infra. 1.55
HCL Technologies 2.26
ICICI Bank 3.79