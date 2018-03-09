Sundaram Value Fund - Series X - Direct (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Sundaram Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|9.14
|-0.07
(-0.76%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|34,162
|4.84
|7.92
|8.9
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|99,397
|3.11
|5.10
|-20.59
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks - Public Sector
|188,009
|2.95
|4.83
|-20.09
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|65,540
|2.31
|3.79
|-2.18
|TCS
|Computers - Software - Large
|6,953
|2.16
|3.54
|16.74
|Jindal Steel
|Steel - Sponge Iron
|65,400
|1.74
|2.85
|40.52
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|