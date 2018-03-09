JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Bharat 22 ETF - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

NAV 09 Mar 2018 35.26 -0.12
(-0.34%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.43
Equity 99.50
Net CA & Others 0.07
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 8,615,647 1136.49 18.81 8.9
ITC Cigarettes 32,072,682 850.25 14.07 3.23
Axis Bank Banks - Private Sector 8,897,392 471.21 7.80 -3.55
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 16,674,418 448.13 7.42 -20.59
Power Grid Corpn Power Generation And Supply 21,389,224 424.47 7.03 -3.82
NTPC Power Generation And Supply 24,502,036 400.00 6.62 -2.73
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 4.31
Banks - Private Sector 7.80
Banks - Public Sector 8.89
Cigarettes 14.07
Construction 0.60
Electronics - Components 3.19
Engineering - Turnkey Services 20.43
Finance - Term-Lending Institutions 1.91

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Company Name
Axis Bank 7.80
B P C L 4.00
Bank of Baroda 1.22
Bharat Electron 3.19
Coal India 4.12
Engineers India 1.62
GAIL (India) 4.46
I O C L 4.61