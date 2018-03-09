Bharat 22 ETF - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|35.26
|-0.12
(-0.34%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|8,615,647
|1136.49
|18.81
|8.9
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|32,072,682
|850.25
|14.07
|3.23
|Axis Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|8,897,392
|471.21
|7.80
|-3.55
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|16,674,418
|448.13
|7.42
|-20.59
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power Generation And Supply
|21,389,224
|424.47
|7.03
|-3.82
|NTPC
|Power Generation And Supply
|24,502,036
|400.00
|6.62
|-2.73
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|