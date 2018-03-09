JUST IN
Kotak FMP - Series 212 - 1260 Days (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.06 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Corporate Debts 42.66
Govt. Securities 53.57
Net CA & Others 3.77
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Power Fin.Corpn. 8.32 10.68
LIC Housing Fin. 7.13 9.14
H D F C 6.94 8.90
Bajaj Fin. 6.92 8.89
N A B A R D 1.97 2.53
Rural Elec.Corp. 1.97 2.52

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00