Kotak FMP - Series 212 - 1260 Days (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.06
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|8.32
|10.68
|LIC Housing Fin.
|7.13
|9.14
|H D F C
|6.94
|8.90
|Bajaj Fin.
|6.92
|8.89
|N A B A R D
|1.97
|2.53
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|1.97
|2.52
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|