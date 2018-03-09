JUST IN
HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund - Sr.1 (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 9.65 -0.04
(-0.41%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 6.56
Certificate of Deposits 6.65
Commercial Paper 7.98
Equity 61.78
NCD 14.75
Net CA & Others 2.28
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
St Bk of India Banks - Public Sector 7,936,867 212.71 6.30 -20.59
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 1,599,162 210.79 6.25 8.9
H D F C Finance - Housing 994,098 179.80 5.33 8.44
Ambuja Cem. Cement - North India 6,884,009 173.72 5.15 -9.35
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 4,907,500 153.73 4.56 -2.18
HSIL Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 3,491,060 153.50 4.55 -16.82
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Air-conditioners 1.10
Banks - Private Sector 7.69
Banks - Public Sector 6.30
Cement - North India 11.22
Cement - South India 3.72
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 4.55
Chemicals 0.45
Construction 2.19

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Ambuja Cem. 5.15
Asian Paints 1.11
Axis Bank 0.90
Blue Star 1.10
Century Textiles 2.89
H D F C 5.33
HDFC Bank 2.23
HPL Electric 0.49