HDFC Housing Opportunities Fund - Sr.1 (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : HDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
NAV 09 Mar 2018
|9.65
|-0.04
(-0.41%)
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|St Bk of India
|Banks - Public Sector
|7,936,867
|212.71
|6.30
|-20.59
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|1,599,162
|210.79
|6.25
|8.9
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|994,098
|179.80
|5.33
|8.44
|Ambuja Cem.
|Cement - North India
|6,884,009
|173.72
|5.15
|-9.35
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|4,907,500
|153.73
|4.56
|-2.18
|HSIL
|Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware
|3,491,060
|153.50
|4.55
|-16.82
