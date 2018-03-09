UTI-Focussed Equity Fund-Sr.V (1102 Days)-... - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|9.48
|-0.05
(-0.52%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs
|939,046
|34.74
|5.61
|-13.19
|Axis Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|621,108
|32.84
|5.31
|-3.55
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance & Investments
|746,890
|32.31
|5.22
|-9.69
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|1,007,403
|31.56
|5.10
|-2.18
|MRF
|Tyres
|4,182
|30.69
|4.96
|6.79
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Electric Equipment
|1,265,600
|29.43
|4.75
|-10.2
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
|
|