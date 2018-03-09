JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

UTI-Focussed Equity Fund-Sr.V (1102 Days)-... - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : UTI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 9.53 -0.05
(-0.52%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Equity 90.11
Fixed Deposits 0.08
Net CA & Others 9.81
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Tata Motors Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 939,046 34.74 5.61 -13.19
Axis Bank Banks - Private Sector 621,108 32.84 5.31 -3.55
M & M Fin. Serv. Finance & Investments 746,890 32.31 5.22 -9.69
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 1,007,403 31.56 5.10 -2.18
MRF Tyres 4,182 30.69 4.96 6.79
Crompton Gr. Con Electric Equipment 1,265,600 29.43 4.75 -10.2
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 3.65
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 5.61
Banks - Private Sector 14.73
Banks - Public Sector 3.90
Computers - Software - Large 4.53
Computers - Software - Medium / Small 2.83
Electric Equipment 4.75
Entertainment / Electronic Media Software 4.19

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Bir. Fas. 3.62
Apollo Hospitals 2.16
Axis Bank 5.31
Bank of Baroda 3.90
Cipla 4.60
Container Corpn. 4.48
Crompton Gr. Con 4.75
Emami 4.03