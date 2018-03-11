JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XXV (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans

NAV 11 Mar 2018 9.93 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.94
Corporate Debts 45.17
Equity 13.76
Govt. Securities 14.52
Indian Mutual Funds 25.16
Net CA & Others 0.45
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
M & M Fin. Serv. Finance & Investments 567,196 26.83 1.12 -9.69
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 130,000 24.34 1.02 2.34
Titan Company Diamond Cutting / Jewellery 250,000 21.45 0.90 0.89
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 20,000 19.46 0.82 -3.63
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 160,000 16.16 0.68 9.99
UPL Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Indian 200,000 15.25 0.64 -1.56
› More
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Reliance Inds. 226.41 9.49
H U D C O 182.54 7.65
S I D B I 148.37 6.22
N A B A R D 49.78 2.09
Power Grid Corpn 10.21 0.43
Shriram Trans. 230.20 9.65
Indiabulls Hous. 229.91 9.64
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.00 0.00

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 0.64
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.23
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.63
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 0.82
Banks 2.09
Banks - Private Sector 2.19
Banks - Public Sector 0.42
Cement - North India 0.48

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
ACC 0.48
Atul 0.62
Aurobindo Pharma 0.40
Bharti Airtel 0.33
Greenply Inds. 0.39
H P C L 0.47
HDFC Bank 1.02
Hero Motocorp 0.63