SBI Dual Advantage Fund - Series XXV (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|9.93
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance & Investments
|567,196
|26.83
|1.12
|-9.69
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|130,000
|24.34
|1.02
|2.34
|Titan Company
|Diamond Cutting / Jewellery
|250,000
|21.45
|0.90
|0.89
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|20,000
|19.46
|0.82
|-3.63
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|160,000
|16.16
|0.68
|9.99
|UPL
|Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Indian
|200,000
|15.25
|0.64
|-1.56
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Reliance Inds.
|226.41
|9.49
|H U D C O
|182.54
|7.65
|S I D B I
|148.37
|6.22
|N A B A R D
|49.78
|2.09
|Power Grid Corpn
|10.21
|0.43
|Shriram Trans.
|230.20
|9.65
|Indiabulls Hous.
|229.91
|9.64
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.00
|0.00
