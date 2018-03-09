DSP BR A.C.E. Fund - Series 1 - Direct (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|9.92
|0.22
(2.27%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|H P C L
|Refineries
|617,367
|23.47
|4.05
|-11.63
|B P C L
|Refineries
|484,542
|20.81
|3.59
|-10.59
|GAIL (India)
|Miscellaneous
|416,178
|19.04
|3.29
|-9.26
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|150,756
|16.44
|2.84
|9.99
|Tech Mahindra
|Computers - Software - Large
|263,493
|16.14
|2.79
|23.81
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|92,172
|15.49
|2.67
|5.03
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|