DSP BR A.C.E. Fund - Series 1 - Direct (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 9.92 0.22
(2.27%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.57
Derivatives - Index Put Option 1.82
Equity 97.31
Fixed Deposits 0.16
Rights 0.22
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
H P C L Refineries 617,367 23.47 4.05 -11.63
B P C L Refineries 484,542 20.81 3.59 -10.59
GAIL (India) Miscellaneous 416,178 19.04 3.29 -9.26
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 150,756 16.44 2.84 9.99
Tech Mahindra Computers - Software - Large 263,493 16.14 2.79 23.81
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 92,172 15.49 2.67 5.03
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Air-conditioners 1.11
Auto Ancillaries 2.51
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.18
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 1.10
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.31
Banks - Private Sector 13.04
Banks - Public Sector 2.20
Cables - Power 1.15

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Aarti Inds. 1.34
Adani Ports 1.07
Alkem Lab 1.30
Apollo Tyres 1.29
Ashok Leyland 1.18
Asian Paints 1.21
Avenue Super. 2.45
B P C L 3.59