DSP BR Small And Mid Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|25.92
|0.03
(0.12%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Ancillaries
|11,099,271
|230.20
|4.27
|4.18
|Ashok Leyland
|Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs
|15,096,875
|213.62
|3.96
|27.76
|Sterlite Tech.
|Cables - Telephone
|5,632,854
|202.42
|3.76
|21.1
|Supreme Inds.
|Plastics Products
|1,490,942
|177.28
|3.29
|1.02
|SRF
|Textiles - Manmade
|871,075
|165.40
|3.07
|1.63
|Federal Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|16,395,416
|154.53
|2.87
|-11.66
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
Top Holdings
You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
Holdings
