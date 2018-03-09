JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

DSP BR Small And Mid Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 25.92 0.03
(0.12%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.38
Equity 96.38
Net CA & Others 0.24
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Exide Inds. Auto Ancillaries 11,099,271 230.20 4.27 4.18
Ashok Leyland Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 15,096,875 213.62 3.96 27.76
Sterlite Tech. Cables - Telephone 5,632,854 202.42 3.76 21.1
Supreme Inds. Plastics Products 1,490,942 177.28 3.29 1.02
SRF Textiles - Manmade 871,075 165.40 3.07 1.63
Federal Bank Banks - Private Sector 16,395,416 154.53 2.87 -11.66
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 6.11
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 3.96
Banks - Private Sector 9.61
Cables - Power 2.68
Cables - Telephone 3.76
Cement - North India 0.83
Cement - South India 1.86
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 1.03

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
A B B 0.41
Aarti Inds. 0.69
Alembic Pharma 0.58
Alkem Lab 1.76
Amara Raja Batt. 0.43
Apollo Tyres 1.57
Arvind Ltd 0.53
Ashapura Inti. 1.12