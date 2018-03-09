JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Franklin India FMP - Sr.2 - Plan A (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.05 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Corporate Debts 94.84
Net CA & Others 5.16
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
NTPC 15.29 9.83
Can Fin Homes 14.79 9.51
H U D C O 14.79 9.50
H D F C 11.20 7.20
Power Fin.Corpn. 10.50 6.75
India Infra Debt 10.17 6.54
L&T Infra Debt 10.13 6.51
NTPC 8.24 5.30
Power Grid Corpn 5.25 3.37
E X I M Bank 5.20 3.34
E X I M Bank 5.20 3.34
Reliance Inds. 4.92 3.16
N A B A R D 1.59 1.02
LIC Housing Fin. 0.30 0.19
Mahin.Vehicles 15.17 9.75
Tata Sons 14.82 9.53

Sector Allocation

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00