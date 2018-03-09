Franklin India FMP - Sr.2 - Plan A - Dir (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.06
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|NTPC
|15.29
|9.83
|Can Fin Homes
|14.79
|9.51
|H U D C O
|14.79
|9.50
|H D F C
|11.20
|7.20
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|10.50
|6.75
|India Infra Debt
|10.17
|6.54
|L&T Infra Debt
|10.13
|6.51
|NTPC
|8.24
|5.30
|Power Grid Corpn
|5.25
|3.37
|E X I M Bank
|5.20
|3.34
|E X I M Bank
|5.20
|3.34
|Reliance Inds.
|4.92
|3.16
|N A B A R D
|1.59
|1.02
|LIC Housing Fin.
|0.30
|0.19
|Mahin.Vehicles
|15.17
|9.75
|Tata Sons
|14.82
|9.53
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|