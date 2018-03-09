Aditya Birla SL FTP - Series OW - Direct (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.11
|0.01
(0.10%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|8.84
|9.74
|Adani Transmissi
|8.62
|9.50
|Jharkhand Road
|6.47
|7.14
|Jharkhand Road
|1.92
|2.11
|Jharkhand Road
|0.31
|0.35
|IL&FS TamilNadu
|8.96
|9.87
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
