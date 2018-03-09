Reliance Capital Builder Fund IV - Sr.C (G) - Scheme Profile

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name Auto Ancillaries 1.97 Banks - Private Sector 7.63 Bearings 2.71 Castings & Forgings 1.30 Cement - South India 1.43 Cement Products 2.17 Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 2.43 Chemicals 9.29