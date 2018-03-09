Reliance Capital Builder Fund IV - Sr.C (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|9.24
|-0.03
(-0.32%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Monte Carlo Fas.
|Textiles - Products
|107,500
|5.72
|3.01
|-9.64
|Mastek
|Computers - Software - Medium / Small
|110,000
|5.70
|3.00
|44.38
|Menon Bearings
|Bearings
|500,000
|5.14
|2.71
|5.45
|Srikalahas. Pip.
|Steel - Medium / Small
|138,696
|4.82
|2.54
|-16.14
|TI Financial
|Finance & Investments
|69,415
|4.65
|2.45
|13.09
|HSIL
|Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware
|105,000
|4.62
|2.43
|-16.82
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
