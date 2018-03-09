JUST IN
Reliance Capital Builder Fund IV - Sr.C - ... - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 9.27 -0.03
(-0.32%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.68
Equity 98.13
Net CA & Others 0.19
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Monte Carlo Fas. Textiles - Products 107,500 5.72 3.01 -9.64
Mastek Computers - Software - Medium / Small 110,000 5.70 3.00 44.38
Menon Bearings Bearings 500,000 5.14 2.71 5.45
Srikalahas. Pip. Steel - Medium / Small 138,696 4.82 2.54 -16.14
TI Financial Finance & Investments 69,415 4.65 2.45 13.09
HSIL Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 105,000 4.62 2.43 -16.82
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.97
Banks - Private Sector 7.63
Bearings 2.71
Castings & Forgings 1.30
Cement - South India 1.43
Cement Products 2.17
Ceramics - Tiles / Sanitaryware 2.43
Chemicals 9.29

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Advance. Enzyme. 1.28
Akzo Nobel 1.99
Alembic Pharma 2.18
Apar Inds. 1.68
Bajaj Electrical 2.22
City Union Bank 2.07
Dai-ichi Karkari 0.55
DCB Bank 1.73