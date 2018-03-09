Union Balanced Advantage Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Union Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|9.85
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|14,000
|1.29
|0.25
|1.56
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|48,400
|2.76
|0.54
|-1.6
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals
|175,500
|12.84
|2.49
|-5.26
|NBCC
|Construction
|303,000
|7.48
|1.45
|-26.5
|Tata Global
|Tea
|328,500
|10.39
|2.01
|-4.34
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|Finance - Housing
|69,000
|4.02
|0.78
|-12.05
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
