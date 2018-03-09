JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Union Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Union Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 9.87 0.01
(0.10%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 79.47
Equity 19.11
Fixed Deposits 4.85
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Reliance Inds. Refineries 14,000 1.29 0.25 1.56
Sun Pharma.Inds. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 48,400 2.76 0.54 -1.6
Tata Chemicals Chemicals 175,500 12.84 2.49 -5.26
NBCC Construction 303,000 7.48 1.45 -26.5
Tata Global Tea 328,500 10.39 2.01 -4.34
Dewan Hsg. Fin. Finance - Housing 69,000 4.02 0.78 -12.05
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Chemicals 2.49
Construction 2.41
Finance & Investments 0.86
Finance - Housing 0.78
Mining / Minerals / Metals 1.16
NA 84.32
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs 2.00
Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Formln 2.84

Top Holdings

Company Name
Aurobindo Pharma 2.30
Bharti Airtel 2.29
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 0.78
DLF 0.96
Equitas Holdings 0.86
Jindal Steel 2.02
Lupin 2.00
NBCC 1.45