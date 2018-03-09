JUST IN
IDFC Equity Opportunity - Series 4 (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 9.40 -0.01
(-0.11%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 49.15
Equity 53.06
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 50,000 7.08 2.80 8.9
O N G C Oil Drilling / Allied Services 320,000 6.51 2.57 0.38
NCC Construction 505,000 6.19 2.45 1.78
NTPC Power Generation And Supply 350,000 5.96 2.36 -2.73
PNC Infratech Construction 325,000 5.88 2.32 -13.87
Techno Elec. Electric Equipment 153,115 5.76 2.28 -11.43
Sector Allocation

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.47
Cement - North India 1.92
Cement - South India 2.45
Construction 4.77
Diversified - Medium / Small 1.65
Electric Equipment 4.85
Engineering 2.27
Engineering - Turnkey Services 5.88

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
B H E L 1.96
Bharti Airtel 2.23
Coal India 1.78
Cochin Shipyard 1.93
Deccan Cements 0.89
Engineers India 1.79
Gateway Distr. 1.50
Gujarat Gas 1.63