IDFC Equity Opportunity - Series 4 - Direc... - Scheme Profile

Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|9.44
|-0.01
(-0.11%)
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|50,000
|7.08
|2.80
|8.9
|O N G C
|Oil Drilling / Allied Services
|320,000
|6.51
|2.57
|0.38
|NCC
|Construction
|505,000
|6.19
|2.45
|1.78
|NTPC
|Power Generation And Supply
|350,000
|5.96
|2.36
|-2.73
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|325,000
|5.88
|2.32
|-13.87
|Techno Elec.
|Electric Equipment
|153,115
|5.76
|2.28
|-11.43
Holdings
