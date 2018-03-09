Aditya Birla SL FTP - Series OX - Direct (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.08
|0.01
(0.10%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|N A B A R D
|11.95
|11.86
|H D F C
|10.22
|10.15
|Power Grid Corpn
|10.21
|10.13
|LIC Housing Fin.
|10.18
|10.10
|INDIAN RAILW.FIN
|10.10
|10.02
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|10.09
|10.01
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
