» Asset Allocation

Aditya Birla SL FTP - Series OX - Direct (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.08 0.01
(0.10%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 14.54
Corporate Debts 62.27
Govt. Securities 20.41
Net CA & Others 2.79
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
N A B A R D 11.95 11.86
H D F C 10.22 10.15
Power Grid Corpn 10.21 10.13
LIC Housing Fin. 10.18 10.10
INDIAN RAILW.FIN 10.10 10.02
Power Fin.Corpn. 10.09 10.01

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.01