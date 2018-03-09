JUST IN
Kotak FMP - Series 213 - 1230 Days (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.06 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 15.80
Corporate Debts 27.83
Govt. Securities 53.57
Net CA & Others 2.80
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
LIC Housing Fin. 13.23 10.08
Power Fin.Corpn. 12.48 9.51
Rural Elec.Corp. 10.82 8.24

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00