Kotak FMP - Series 213 - 1230 Days - Direc... - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.07
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|LIC Housing Fin.
|13.23
|10.08
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|12.48
|9.51
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|10.82
|8.24
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|