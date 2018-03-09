HSBC FTS - Series 130 (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.08
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|N A B A R D
|2.69
|11.65
|Can Fin Homes
|2.66
|11.55
|H U D C O
|2.66
|11.55
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|2.66
|11.52
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|2.59
|11.22
|Reliance Inds.
|2.25
|9.77
|H D F C
|2.04
|8.83
|Tata Sons
|2.47
|10.72
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|