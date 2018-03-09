JUST IN
Invesco India FMP - Sr.XXX - Plan A - Dir (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans

NAV 09 Mar 2018 10.08 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 24.68
Corporate Debts 63.06
Net CA & Others 1.95
ZCB 10.31
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Power Fin.Corpn. 10.40 9.36
Power Grid Corpn 10.16 9.14
N A B A R D 9.96 8.96
S I D B I 9.89 8.90
Reliance Inds. 9.86 8.88
Rural Elec.Corp. 9.86 8.87
Tata Sons 9.95 8.95

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 100.00