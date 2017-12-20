Franklin India FMP - Sr.2 - Plan B - Dir (... - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 20 Dec 2017
|10.00
|
(%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|10.06
|9.86
|Power Grid Corpn
|10.02
|9.82
|N A B A R D
|9.95
|9.75
|Can Fin Homes
|9.86
|9.66
|H U D C O
|9.86
|9.66
|Reliance Inds.
|9.85
|9.65
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|9.84
|9.64
|LIC Housing Fin.
|5.09
|4.99
|H D F C
|5.09
|4.99
|LIC Housing Fin.
|4.95
|4.85
|Bajaj Fin.
|3.54
|3.46
|Kotak Mahindra P
|1.00
|0.98
|Tata Sons
|9.88
|9.68
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|