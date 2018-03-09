L&T FMP - Series XVI - Plan A - Direct (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.08
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Allocation
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|5.20
|8.18
|NTPC
|5.09
|8.01
|Power Grid Corpn
|5.08
|7.99
|H D F C
|6.13
|9.65
|LIC Housing Fin.
|6.13
|9.65
|H U D C O
|4.93
|7.76
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|4.93
|7.76
|Tata Sons
|4.97
|7.82
Sector Allocation
