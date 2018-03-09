Franklin India FMP - Sr.2 - Plan C - Dir (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|10.06
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|H U D C O
|8.28
|9.77
|Reliance Inds.
|8.27
|9.76
|Kotak Mahindra P
|8.27
|9.76
|Power Grid Corpn
|8.26
|9.74
|LIC Housing Fin.
|8.26
|9.74
|N A B A R D
|8.26
|9.74
|HDB FINANC SER
|7.93
|9.36
|S I D B I
|6.48
|7.65
|H D F C
|4.07
|4.80
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|1.30
|1.53
|Mahin.Vehicles
|8.29
|9.78
|Tata Sons
|4.89
|5.77
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|