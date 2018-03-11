SBI Debt Fund Series C - 7 (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|10.06
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Bajaj Housing
|23.92
|9.64
|Kotak Mahindra P
|23.86
|9.62
|S I D B I
|19.94
|8.04
|Sundaram Finance
|23.74
|9.57
|Reliance Inds.
|19.69
|7.94
|N A B A R D
|19.89
|8.02
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|20.49
|8.26
|Power Grid Corpn
|23.40
|9.43
|PNB Housing
|24.01
|9.68
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.00
|0.00
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|