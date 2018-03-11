JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Debt Fund Series C - 7 (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans

NAV 11 Mar 2018 10.06 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 2.28
Corporate Debts 80.20
Govt. Securities 16.51
Net CA & Others 1.01
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Bajaj Housing 23.92 9.64
Kotak Mahindra P 23.86 9.62
S I D B I 19.94 8.04
Sundaram Finance 23.74 9.57
Reliance Inds. 19.69 7.94
N A B A R D 19.89 8.02
Power Fin.Corpn. 20.49 8.26
Power Grid Corpn 23.40 9.43
PNB Housing 24.01 9.68
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.00 0.00

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
NA 100.00