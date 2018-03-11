L&T Liquid Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Liquid Funds
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|2365.34
|0.92
(0.04%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|LIC Housing Fin.
|200.08
|1.88
|H D F C
|100.07
|0.94
|LIC Housing Fin.
|50.09
|0.47
|H D F C
|50.02
|0.47
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|35.12
|0.33
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|30.04
|0.28
|H D F C
|25.06
|0.24
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|25.02
|0.24
|IDFC Bank
|15.02
|0.14
|Sundaram Finance
|10.01
|0.09
|GRUH Finance
|50.00
|0.47
|Credit Suis.Fin.
|25.06
|0.24
|Tata Sons
|25.02
|0.24
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|