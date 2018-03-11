JUST IN
L&T Liquid Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Liquid Funds

NAV 11 Mar 2018 2365.34 0.92
(0.04%)

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.60
Certificate of Deposits 34.78
Commercial Paper 63.54
Corporate Debts 6.03
Fixed Deposits 1.41
T Bills 6.45
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
LIC Housing Fin. 200.08 1.88
H D F C 100.07 0.94
LIC Housing Fin. 50.09 0.47
H D F C 50.02 0.47
Power Fin.Corpn. 35.12 0.33
Rural Elec.Corp. 30.04 0.28
H D F C 25.06 0.24
Tata Cap.Hsg. 25.02 0.24
IDFC Bank 15.02 0.14
Sundaram Finance 10.01 0.09
GRUH Finance 50.00 0.47
Credit Suis.Fin. 25.06 0.24
Tata Sons 25.02 0.24

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
NA 112.81