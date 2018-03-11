JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

SBI Debt Fund Series C - 8 - Direct (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans

NAV 11 Mar 2018 10.05 0.00
(0.00%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits 0.00
CBLO 59.75
Corporate Debts 27.93
Govt. Securities 17.85
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Rural Elec.Corp. 19.67 9.38
N A B A R D 18.90 9.01
Axis Bank 20.01 9.54
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance 0.01 0.00

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
NA 105.53