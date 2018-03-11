SBI Debt Fund Series C - 8 - Direct (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : SBI Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Fixed Maturity Plans
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|10.05
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Allocation
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|19.67
|9.38
|N A B A R D
|18.90
|9.01
|Axis Bank
|20.01
|9.54
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|0.01
|0.00
Sector Allocation
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
