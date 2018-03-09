JUST IN
HSBC Ultra Short Term Bond Fund - Reg (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 21.98 0.00
Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 10.82
Certificate of Deposits 16.82
Commercial Paper 17.15
Corporate Debts 52.94
ZCB 4.64
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Dewan Hsg. Fin. 35.23 6.07
Indiabulls Hous. 25.08 4.32
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 25.06 4.32
Indiabulls Hous. 25.01 4.31
Energy Efficien. 25.01 4.31
Power Fin.Corpn. 24.87 4.29
Tata Capital 24.83 4.28
A Birla Finance 24.73 4.26
Tata Capital 19.97 3.44
Power Fin.Corpn. 15.15 2.61
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 9.96 1.72
S I D B I 9.86 1.70
Rural Elec.Corp. 9.84 1.70
East North Inter 7.50 1.29
CLP Wind Farms 25.05 4.32

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
