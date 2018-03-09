HSBC Ultra Short Term Bond Fund - Reg (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Ultra Short Term Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|21.98
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Dewan Hsg. Fin.
|35.23
|6.07
|Indiabulls Hous.
|25.08
|4.32
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|25.06
|4.32
|Indiabulls Hous.
|25.01
|4.31
|Energy Efficien.
|25.01
|4.31
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|24.87
|4.29
|Tata Capital
|24.83
|4.28
|A Birla Finance
|24.73
|4.26
|Tata Capital
|19.97
|3.44
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|15.15
|2.61
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|9.96
|1.72
|S I D B I
|9.86
|1.70
|Rural Elec.Corp.
|9.84
|1.70
|East North Inter
|7.50
|1.29
|CLP Wind Farms
|25.05
|4.32
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|