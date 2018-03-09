ICICI Pru Equity - Arbitrage Fund - Inst (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|23.16
|0.03
(0.13%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|2,560,000
|463.03
|4.03
|8.44
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|11,361,600
|301.14
|2.62
|3.23
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|5,560,300
|297.67
|2.59
|-1.6
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|2,077,500
|273.85
|2.38
|8.9
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|5,093,200
|218.27
|1.90
|-19.7
|UPL
|Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Indian
|2,749,200
|200.35
|1.74
|-1.56
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
