ICICI Pru Equity - Arbitrage Fund - Inst (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 23.16 0.03
(0.13%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 5.12
Commercial Paper 7.82
Derivatives 1.71
Equity 65.52
Fixed Deposits 15.41
Govt. Securities 0.49
NCD 3.89
Preference Shares 1.28
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
H D F C Finance - Housing 2,560,000 463.03 4.03 8.44
ITC Cigarettes 11,361,600 301.14 2.62 3.23
Sun Pharma.Inds. Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 5,560,300 297.67 2.59 -1.6
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 2,077,500 273.85 2.38 8.9
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 5,093,200 218.27 1.90 -19.7
UPL Pesticides / Agrochemicals - Indian 2,749,200 200.35 1.74 -1.56
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.31
Auto Ancillaries 1.36
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.88
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.36
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.14
Automobiles - Scooters And 3 - Wheelers 0.01
Banks - Private Sector 2.69
Banks - Public Sector 3.30

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Enterp. 0.10
Adani Ports 0.74
Allahabad Bank 0.02
Amara Raja Batt. 0.04
Ambuja Cem. 0.02
Andhra Bank 0.01
Apollo Tyres 0.78
Arvind Ltd 0.17