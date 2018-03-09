JUST IN
ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented

NAV 09 Mar 2018 32.98 0.01
(0.03%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 0.61
Certificate of Deposits 2.82
Commercial Paper 5.11
Derivatives 1.03
Equity 65.06
Fixed Deposits 5.60
Govt. Securities 9.41
Indian Mutual Funds 1.20
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 5,460,963 1028.95 4.01 2.34
Infosys Computers - Software - Large 6,136,408 719.56 2.80 17.28
H D F C Finance - Housing 3,040,000 549.84 2.14 8.44
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 14,921,345 467.41 1.82 -2.18
Motherson Sumi Auto Ancillaries 13,794,758 455.23 1.77 -15.28
ITC Cigarettes 16,428,989 435.45 1.70 3.23
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 0.73
Auto Ancillaries 2.86
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 1.38
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.34
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.32
Banks - Private Sector 9.79
Banks - Public Sector 2.35
Bearings 0.14

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Aegis Logistics 0.17
Alembic Pharma 0.13
Amara Raja Batt. 0.33
Ambuja Cem. 0.11
Apollo Tyres 0.67
Ashok Leyland 0.52
Asian Paints 0.90
Astrazeneca Phar 0.08