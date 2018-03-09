ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Hybrid - Equity Oriented
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|15.81
|0.00
(0.00%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|5,460,963
|1028.95
|4.01
|2.34
|Infosys
|Computers - Software - Large
|6,136,408
|719.56
|2.80
|17.28
|H D F C
|Finance - Housing
|3,040,000
|549.84
|2.14
|8.44
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|14,921,345
|467.41
|1.82
|-2.18
|Motherson Sumi
|Auto Ancillaries
|13,794,758
|455.23
|1.77
|-15.28
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|16,428,989
|435.45
|1.70
|3.23
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
