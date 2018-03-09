Escorts High Yield Equity Plan (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|37.19
|-0.02
(-0.05%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals
|10,000
|0.72
|8.80
|-5.26
|Bharat Electron
|Electronics - Components
|34,000
|0.58
|7.05
|-17.11
|General Insuranc
|Miscellaneous
|6,000
|0.45
|5.56
|-11.48
|Engineers India
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|25,000
|0.44
|5.43
|-14.18
|Timken India
|Bearings
|3,429
|0.31
|3.75
|-14.2
|ITC
|Cigarettes
|10,000
|0.27
|3.32
|3.23
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Reliance Home
|0.60
|7.36
|India Info. Fin.
|0.10
|1.18
|India Info.Hou.
|0.57
|6.92
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|