» Asset Allocation

Escorts High Yield Equity Plan (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Escorts Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 37.19 -0.02
(-0.05%)

Asset Type

Corporate Debts 15.46
Equity 75.09
Govt. Securities 5.90
Net CA & Others 3.55
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Tata Chemicals Chemicals 10,000 0.72 8.80 -5.26
Bharat Electron Electronics - Components 34,000 0.58 7.05 -17.11
General Insuranc Miscellaneous 6,000 0.45 5.56 -11.48
Engineers India Engineering - Turnkey Services 25,000 0.44 5.43 -14.18
Timken India Bearings 3,429 0.31 3.75 -14.2
ITC Cigarettes 10,000 0.27 3.32 3.23
Derivatives Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Reliance Home 0.60 7.36
India Info. Fin. 0.10 1.18
India Info.Hou. 0.57 6.92

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.57
Banks - Private Sector 2.45
Bearings 3.75
Chemicals 8.80
Cigarettes 3.32
Computers - Software - Large 3.41
Diversified - Large 2.20
Electric Equipment 1.83

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Asian Paints 3.31
Balmer Lawrie 2.20
Berger Paints 0.61
Bharat Electron 7.05
Britannia Inds. 0.57
Crompton Gr. Con 1.83
Engineers India 5.43
General Insuranc 5.56