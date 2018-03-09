JUST IN
Reliance Mid & Small Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Diversified

NAV 09 Mar 2018 21.41 -0.01
(-0.05%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
Cash & Cash Equivalent 0.00
CBLO 5.48
Derivatives 0.94
Equity 93.58
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 840,000 158.27 4.77 2.34
India Cements Cement - South India 7,455,901 118.74 3.58 -11.54
GE Power Electric Equipment 1,359,755 114.26 3.44 26.88
NCC Construction 8,372,000 110.26 3.32 1.78
Abbott India Pharmaceuticals - Multinational 169,241 97.20 2.93 3.11
G N F C Fertilizers 2,236,386 96.97 2.92 -10.7
Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 4.32
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 2.75
Banks - Private Sector 8.43
Banks - Public Sector 1.56
Bearings 2.05
Breweries & Distilleries 2.35
Cement - North India 3.34
Cement - South India 5.02

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
A B B 1.25
Abbott India 2.93
Ador Welding 1.31
Amara Raja Batt. 1.71
Atul 2.51
Automotive Axles 2.61
Bajaj Fin. 0.49
Bharat Financial 1.56