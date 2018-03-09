Reliance Mid & Small Cap Fund (D) - Scheme Profile
Fund House : Reliance Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Diversified
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|21.41
|-0.01
(-0.05%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|840,000
|158.27
|4.77
|2.34
|India Cements
|Cement - South India
|7,455,901
|118.74
|3.58
|-11.54
|GE Power
|Electric Equipment
|1,359,755
|114.26
|3.44
|26.88
|NCC
|Construction
|8,372,000
|110.26
|3.32
|1.78
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals - Multinational
|169,241
|97.20
|2.93
|3.11
|G N F C
|Fertilizers
|2,236,386
|96.97
|2.92
|-10.7
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
Top Holdings
Holdings
