IDFC Arbitrage - Regular (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds

NAV 09 Mar 2018 21.88 0.02
(0.09%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 8.02
Certificate of Deposits 0.87
Commercial Paper 6.74
Debt Derivatives 1.34
Equity 67.51
Fixed Deposits 32.70
NCD 18.54
Net CA & Others 64.62
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Bharti Airtel Telecommunications - Service Provider 1,983,900 87.26 2.90 -19.7
Indiabulls Hous. Finance - Housing 502,000 69.83 2.32 1.77
Century Textiles Cement - North India 431,750 59.94 1.99 -14.13
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn Finance & Investments 451,500 58.07 1.93 13.26
Tata Chemicals Chemicals 741,000 53.28 1.77 -5.26
Aurobindo Pharma Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo... 811,200 51.07 1.70 -14.06
› More
Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits Mkt Value % of Assets
Asset / Company Name (Rs cr)  
Cash & Bank Balance -0.10 0.00

Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Aluminium and Aluminium Products 1.08
Auto Ancillaries 1.41
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.38
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 0.47
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 1.56
Banks - Private Sector 0.89
Banks - Public Sector 4.43
Breweries & Distilleries 0.53

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Adani Enterp. 0.41
Adani Ports 0.79
Adani Power 0.05
Ajanta Pharma 0.01
Allahabad Bank 0.26
Amara Raja Batt. 0.53
Andhra Bank 0.21
Apollo Tyres 0.18