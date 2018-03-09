IDFC Arbitrage - Regular (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : IDFC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Arbitrage Funds
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|21.88
|0.02
(0.09%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecommunications - Service Provider
|1,983,900
|87.26
|2.90
|-19.7
|Indiabulls Hous.
|Finance - Housing
|502,000
|69.83
|2.32
|1.77
|Century Textiles
|Cement - North India
|431,750
|59.94
|1.99
|-14.13
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance & Investments
|451,500
|58.07
|1.93
|13.26
|Tata Chemicals
|Chemicals
|741,000
|53.28
|1.77
|-5.26
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals - Indian - Bulk Drugs & Fo...
|811,200
|51.07
|1.70
|-14.06
|Cash & Bank Balance & Bank Deposits
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Cash & Bank Balance
|-0.10
|0.00
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|