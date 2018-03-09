JUST IN
» Asset Allocation

Invesco India Tax Plan (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 47.15 -0.18
(-0.38%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
Asset Allocation
CBLO 3.58
Equity 96.66
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 45,343 44.12 8.57 -3.63
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 233,471 43.72 8.49 2.34
Reliance Inds. Refineries 418,767 38.57 7.49 1.56
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 245,888 30.94 6.01 8.9
Kotak Mah. Bank Banks - Private Sector 290,733 29.37 5.71 9.99
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 128,837 21.24 4.13 5.03
› More

Sector Allocation

You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.

Sector Name
Sector Name
Auto Ancillaries 1.45
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 2.22
Automobiles - Motorcycles / Mopeds 2.65
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 8.57
Banks - Private Sector 25.01
Banks - Public Sector 0.80
Bearings 1.57
Breweries & Distilleries 4.55

Top Holdings

You can check out the Top Holdings of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in
this Piechart as on the date selected.

Holdings
Company Name
Aditya Bir. Fas. 0.99
Axis Bank 2.57
Bank of Baroda 0.80
Container Corpn. 1.97
Coromandel Inter 2.70
D B Corp 0.82
Exide Inds. 1.45
HDFC Bank 8.49