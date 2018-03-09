Invesco India Tax Plan (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : Invesco Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|47.15
|-0.18
(-0.38%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|45,343
|44.12
|8.57
|-3.63
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|233,471
|43.72
|8.49
|2.34
|Reliance Inds.
|Refineries
|418,767
|38.57
|7.49
|1.56
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|245,888
|30.94
|6.01
|8.9
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|290,733
|29.37
|5.71
|9.99
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|128,837
|21.24
|4.13
|5.03
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|