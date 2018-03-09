JUST IN
HSBC Tax Saver Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile

Fund

Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund

Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning

NAV 09 Mar 2018 36.51 -0.09
(-0.25%)

Asset Type

Asset Allocation
CBLO 1.05
Equity 102.14
Equity Sector No. of Shares Mkt Value % of Assets Stocks Return
Asset / Company Name     (Rs cr)   Last 3 Mths
HDFC Bank Banks - Private Sector 94,200 18.89 10.04 2.34
ICICI Bank Banks - Private Sector 533,450 18.83 10.00 -2.18
IndusInd Bank Banks - Private Sector 66,000 11.57 6.15 5.03
NCL Inds. Cement - South India 313,589 8.63 4.58 -9.22
Maruti Suzuki Automobiles - Passenger Cars 8,083 7.69 4.08 -3.63
Larsen & Toubro Engineering - Turnkey Services 49,000 6.94 3.69 8.9
Sector Allocation

Sector Name
Air-conditioners 1.59
Auto Ancillaries 3.39
Automobiles - LCVs / HCVs 0.11
Automobiles - Passenger Cars 5.78
Banks - Private Sector 32.09
Breweries & Distilleries 2.04
Cables - Power 2.66
Cement - North India 2.77

Top Holdings

Holdings
Company Name
Ahluwalia Contr. 0.03
Amara Raja Batt. 1.61
Astral Poly 1.51
Axis Bank 1.58
Balrampur Chini 1.49
Bharti Airtel 2.97
Blue Star 1.59
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn 2.80