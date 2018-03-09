HSBC Tax Saver Equity Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : HSBC Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Equity - Tax Planning
|NAV 09 Mar 2018
|36.51
|-0.09
(-0.25%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Equity
|Sector
|No. of Shares
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Stocks Return
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|Last 3 Mths
|HDFC Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|94,200
|18.89
|10.04
|2.34
|ICICI Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|533,450
|18.83
|10.00
|-2.18
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks - Private Sector
|66,000
|11.57
|6.15
|5.03
|NCL Inds.
|Cement - South India
|313,589
|8.63
|4.58
|-9.22
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles - Passenger Cars
|8,083
|7.69
|4.08
|-3.63
|Larsen & Toubro
|Engineering - Turnkey Services
|49,000
|6.94
|3.69
|8.9
Sector Allocation
Sector Name
|
|
Top Holdings
Holdings
|
|