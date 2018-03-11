L&T Cash Fund (G) - Scheme Profile
Fund
Fund House : L&T Mutual Fund
Fund Class : Liquid Funds
|NAV 11 Mar 2018
|1342.96
|0.39
(0.03%)
Asset Type
Asset Allocation
|
|
|Derivatives
|Mkt Value
|% of Assets
|Asset / Company Name
|(Rs cr)
|A Birla Finance
|15.05
|3.53
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|10.02
|2.35
|Sundaram Finance
|10.01
|2.35
Sector Allocation
You can check out the sectoral allocation of the investments made for that scheme by the mutual fund in this Piechart as on the date selected.
Sector Name
|
|